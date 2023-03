Hofer allowed five goals on 17 shots in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Kings.

Hofer struggled Sunday, allowing five goals in the first period before he was replaced by Jordan Binnington. However, the 22-year-old Hofer maintained his perfect record in regulation as the Blues would rally to score six before ultimately falling 7-6. Sunday's rough outing was the lone blemish in an otherwise impressive start to Hofer's NHL career. He's 3-0-1 with a .915 save percentage in five appearances this season.