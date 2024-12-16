Hofer stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Hofer picked up his fourth straight win. He had a shutout going until the middle of the third period, when he allowed both goals in a span of 1:19, but the Rangers couldn't find the equalizer. Hofer improved to 7-3-0 overall with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 10 starts. The Blues look to be getting the 24-year-old a start in one of every three games, so he'll likely play during the team's upcoming road back-to-back with games against the Lightning on Thursday and the Panthers on Friday.