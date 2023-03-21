Hofer was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll defend the home cage versus Detroit.

Hofer was called up from the minors after Jordan Binnington was hit with a two-game suspension. In his two NHL appearances, this season, the 22-year-old Hofer has secured a pair of wins while giving up just two goals on 67 shots (.970 save percentage). As long as Hofer continues to play at this level, he may find himself cemented in the starting crease for the Blues.