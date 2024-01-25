Hofer stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

The Blues started well, but Hofer surrendered a third-period hat trick to Pius Suter. Brayden Schenn salvaged the win for the Blues with the game-winner, giving Hofer his first win since Dec. 27. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last four outings. The 23-year-old netminder is at 8-8-0 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Without better performances, Hofer is likely to remain in the backup role behind Jordan Binnington.