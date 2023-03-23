Hofer will be between the pipes on the road against Detroit on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Hofer has yet to suffer a regulation defeat since being called up to the main roster, posting a 2-0-1 record and 1.32 GAA in three straight starts. At this point, the 22-year-old backstop figures to continue seeing the majority of the workload down the stretch in order to give team brass a chance to evaluate him and further his long-term development. With a back-to-back against Anaheim and Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Jordan Binnington should get back in the crease for one of those two matchups.