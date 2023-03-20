Hofer turned aside all 33 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

He would have gotten a shutout in his fourth career NHL appearance, but Hofer left the ice briefly in the second period to get his skate checked out and Thomas Greiss made one save in his absence. It was still a stellar performance for the 22-year-old, who has won two straight starts since being called up Thursday while stopping 65 of 67 shots. Jordan Binnington's suspension is now up, but the fact that the rebuilding Blues gave both starts to Hofer rather than Greiss in his absence suggests the youngster may not immediately be headed back to AHL Springfield. With Greiss headed for free agency in the offseason, Hofer could get a longer look over the final weeks of the regular season.