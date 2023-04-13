Hofer allowed five goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Hofer was handed his first regulation loss of the season by the surging Stars, falling to 3-1-1 in six starts. He allowed five goals in his previous start as well but didn't wind up with a decision in that one. Hofer provided a spark for a while, but his last couple outings suggest the 22-year-old netminder may need more seasoning in the AHL. Jordan Binnington is expected to start St. Louis' season finale Thursday against these same Stars.