Hofer stopped 21 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hofer has appeared in each of the Blues' last four games, but the results haven't been very good with only one win over that stretch (1-2-0), a 3.34 GAA and an .879 save percentage. Hofer hasn't shown enough to replace Jordan Binnington on a full-time basis. Both goaltenders have been struggling lately, so it's anyone's guess who'll get the nod when the Blues take on the Jets on Wednesday.