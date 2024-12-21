Hofer stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Including an appearance in relief during a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday, Hofer has gone 1-0-1 with a 1.61 GAA and a .935 save percentage in his last three outings. He's been a reliable option as the backup of Jordan Binnington, and given that he's made a start around every three of four Blues games, he should see action at some point before the end of December, possibly after the Christmas break against either the Sabres (Dec. 29) or Blackhawks (Dec. 31).