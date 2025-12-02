Hofer stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief of Jordan Binnington in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Hofer entered the game midway through the first period after Binnington was pulled following the Ducks' second goal. Hofer did well to keep things close, but the Blues' offense couldn't give him any support. Hofer was able to avoid the loss, as Binnington was responsible for the decisive goal. For the season, Hofer is 3-5-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 13 appearances. Inconsistency from both goalies has prevented either from breaking away with the starting job, though Binnington has had an edge in starts. The Blues begin a three-game road trip in Boston on Thursday, and a back-to-back over the weekend in Ottawa on Saturday and Montreal on Sunday should allow both goalies to get playing time soon.