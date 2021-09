Hofer will tend the twine for Wednesday preseason matchup on the road versus Columbus, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer shouldn't be expected to factor into the goalie mix for the Blues this season with Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso locked into their respective roles. Still, it will be a valuable experience for Hofer before he heads back to AHL Springfield for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.