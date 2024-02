Hofer will patrol the home crease Monday versus Toronto, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer has stopped 92 of 99 shots during his three-game winning streak. In 19 games this season, he has supplied a 10-8-0 record with one shutout, a 2.77 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the league this campaign with 3.57 goals per contest.