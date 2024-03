Hofer will defend the road net Tuesday against the Islanders, according to Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site.

Hofer will get the second half of the Blues' back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over Philadelphia. The 23-year-old Hofer has posted a 10-10-0 record this campaign with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 22 appearances. The Islanders sit 21st in the league with 2.98 goals per contest this season.