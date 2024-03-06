Hofer stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Blues struck first, getting a two-goal lead in the second period but the Islanders bounced back with four consecutive goals - three on Hofer - for the win. This is now four losses in a row for Hofer and he has not won a game since Feb. 10. Hofer is an intriguing young goalie with upside, but the uncertainty surrounding his playing time and the struggles of the Blues makes him a risky play in most fantasy leagues.