Hofer stopped 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Los Angeles twice grabbed one-goal leads earlier in the game, but Hofer kept his focus and shut down the opposition through the third period and OT. It's the 23-year-old netminder's second straight win after a three-game losing streak, but he's given up at least three goals in all five starts. On the season, Hofer sports a 9-8-0 record with a 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage.