Hofer halted 21 of 24 shots on net in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Despite allowing two goals across the final two periods, Hofer played well when it mattered, as he blanked the Golden Knights across the final 11 minutes of the game while Brayden Schenn grabbed the game-winner for the Blues. With the close win, Hofer is up to a 9-8-2 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 23 appearances this season. With five wins over his last seven appearances, the 25-year-old goalie has compiled a strong case to maintain his larger share of the workload in net over Jordan Binnington. Hofer has been the hot hand of the two, giving him solid streaming value in various two-goalie fantasy formats. While Binnington will likely get the starting nod in Saturday's contest, Hofer could see action next in Wednesday's tilt in Chicago.