Hofer was assigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer has been practicing and traveling with the big club over the last two months while on the taxi squad. The Blues want the 20-year-old Hofer to get some game action in the minors. Hofer has built himself into a highly touted prospect after producing a .915 save percentage and a 34-8-5 record over 48 games in the WHL last season, and he was also named the Best Goaltender at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.