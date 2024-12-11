Hofer stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Vancouver came back from a 3-1 deficit, but Hofer didn't let them get ahead. The Blues dominated overtime, culminating in Dylan Holloway's game-winning tally. Hofer has won his last three outings, stopping 71 of 77 shots in those contests. He's now 6-3-0 with a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage through nine appearances. Jordan Binnington remains in the starting role, but Hofer has overcome a rocky start to the campaign. He could get another start this weekend, as the Blues have a road game in Dallas on Saturday before they host the Rangers on Sunday. Hofer stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Nov. 25 to begin his current winning streak.