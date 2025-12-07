Hofer made 41 saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Hofer had one of his best performances of the season Saturday, as he was under heavy pressure all game long but still denied the Senators time and time again to earn the win. The only time Hofer was beaten came in the third period when Fabian Zetterlund's wrister went past him during a power play. Hofer has made 78 saves and allowed two goals over his last three appearances.