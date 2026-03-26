Hofer will get the starting nod at home against the Sharks on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer is coming off a 21-save shutout performance against the Capitals on Tuesday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him getting the start again. The 25-year-old backstop has gone eight games without suffering a regulation loss, posting a 6-0-2 record, 1.34 GAA and two shutouts. Looking ahead to next season, Hofer figures to enter the year as the No. 1 netminder in St. Louis.