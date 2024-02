Hofer will get the starting nod on the road against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hofer will get the opportunity to play in front of his hometown as he takes the first game of the Blues back-to-back. As such, fantasy players can likely expect Jordan Binnington to be between the visitor pipes versus Edmonton on Wednesday. For his part, the 23-year-old Hofer went 3-1-0 in his last five appearances to go with a 2.58 GAA and .918 save percentage.