Hofer was assigned to the Blues' taxi squad Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Hofer beat out Jon Gillies, who cleared waivers Tuesday, for the No. 3 goaltender job, but it's encouraging that the Blues trust the 20-year-old enough to fill into the role for now. Hofer was outstanding in the WHL last season, posting a .915 save percentage and a 34-8-5 record. His real breakout was at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he was named Best Goaltender after recording a .932 save percentage en route to a gold-medal win. Hofer could have a bright future in the NHL. He may not get many chances this year behind Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso. In fact, it's unclear how much he'll play at all after AHL Springfield -- the Blues' new minor-league affiliate -- opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. The Blues are now partnering with AHL Utica -- the Canucks' affiliate -- and it's unsettled how much playing time Hofer will be afforded with the team.