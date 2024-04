Hofer stopped 19 of 20 Kraken shots in Sunday's 4-1 win.

The 23-year-old twine tender continued his impressive campaign with Sunday's win. Through 30 games, Hofer went 15-12-1 with a .914 save percentage. While he didn't take the lion's share of starts, he showed a lot of promise and could be an interesting depth option for fantasy managers next season.