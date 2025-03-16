Hofer stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Hofer took care of business in a game where the Wild were limited to just a Jake Middleton goal off a turnover in the second period. The 24-year-old Hofer picked up his first win since Feb. 27 versus the Capitals, though two of his three outings in March have been less than full games -- he was pulled from a start and made a brief relief appearance. The young netminder is now at 12-7-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 26 appearances. Look for Jordan Binnington to get the start Sunday versus the Ducks.