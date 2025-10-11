Hofer made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.

It was his first start of the season. Matt Coronato had Hofer's number, putting up both Calgary snipes. The first one redirected off a Flames defender; the second beat him high glove on a break. Hofer's fantasy value comes in spot starts, as the emerging netminder continues to grow his skills behind Jordan Binnington. He does have the ability to step into the starter's role in the event of a Binner injury, so he's a good stash.