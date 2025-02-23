Hofer stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Hofer was unable to snap his losing streak -- he's 0-3-1 over his last five outings, with 15 goals allowed in that span. This one will sting, as Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues the lead with 2:50 to go, only for Gabriel Vilardi's second goal of the game to tie it with 28 seconds left in regulation. Hofer was then bested by Kyle Connor in the shootout after the Winnipeg winger came up short on 10 shots in the first 65 minutes. Hofer is down to 10-7-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 21 appearances. He started Saturday to afford Jordan Binnington some rest after his time with Team Canada, but it's likely to be Binnington in goal against his fellow countrymen Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, as well as the rest of the Avalanche, for Sunday's contest.