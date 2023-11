Hofer stopped 19 of 20 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

After allowing a power-play goal in the first period, Hofer settled in and blanked the Coyotes over his final two frames en route to a one-goal victory. The 23-year-old Hofer has won his last three starts, posting an impressive .950 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 3-1-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.50 GAA on the campaign while backing up Jordan Binnington.