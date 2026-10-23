Hofer stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hofer delivered a solid performance against a dangerous Vegas offense, finishing with a .931 save percentage while helping St. Louis secure its second consecutive victory. The 26-year-old netminder allowed only two goals, with the Blues providing substantial offensive support throughout the contest. His performance was encouraging for fantasy managers, although his long-term value will depend on maintaining consistency and securing a reliable share of the team's starts. He's won three of his last four starts and has started in seven of the team's first 10 games, so he's trending in the right direction in that regard, especially considering he has posted a 2.17 GAA with a .921 save percentage in his seven appearances.