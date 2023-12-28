Hofer turned aside 39 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Stars.

Hofer was superb Wednesday, as he allowed just a lone Jason Robertson goal in the second period while turning aside a career-high 39 shots in the St. Louis win. The 23-year-old Hofer has won his last two starts, allowing just two goals on 78 shots in that span. Overall, he's 7-5-0 with a .912 save percentage and 2.73 GAA this season. With Jordan Binnington struggling of late, Hofer could be in line for more starting opportunities going forward.