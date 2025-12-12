Hofer stopped six of seven shots in relief of Jordan Binnington in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Hofer played the third period and gave up a power-play goal to Michael Bunting. Hofer has allowed seven goals on 117 shots over his last five outings, two of which have come in relief. If he keeps this up, the 25-year-old could end up taking over the starting role for the Blues, though the team's overall struggles will still keep Hofer from being much of an option in fantasy.