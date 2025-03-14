Hofer stopped both shots he faced in relief of Jordan Binnington in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Binnington was pulled after giving up a goal to Bryan Rust in the third period, and Hofer was barely tested after entering the contest. The Penguins' last tally was an empty-netter. Hofer has allowed seven goals on 52 shots over four appearances (three starts) since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, as the Blues have tried to ride the momentum of Binnington backstopping Canada to the tournament win. Hofer's likely to be limited to backup duties up until the point the Blues are eliminated from playoff contention, which could go down to the wire. However, a back-to-back this weekend -- at Minnesota on Saturday, at home versus the Ducks on Sunday -- should allow each netminder to get a start.