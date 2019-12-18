Blues' Joel Hofer: Makes World Junior roster
Hofer made the final round of cuts for Team Canada and will play in the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The Blues selected Hofer in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and his development is on track to make an impact at the NHL level in the future. Hofer has been spectacular with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL this year, registering a .937 save percentage -- the best in the league -- and 1.81 GAA en route to a 20-4-2 record. The 19-year-old will now get a chance to showcase on an international stage.
