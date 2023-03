Hofer will be in the visiting crease versus Washington on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Hofer was recalled Thursday when the NHL suspended Jordan Binnington two games for his match penalty against the Wild the previous night. Hofer was 22-14-4 with a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage with AHL Springfield before his recall. He will face the Capitals, who are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.10 goals per contest.