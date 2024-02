Hofer turned aside 18 of 20 shots after replacing Jordan Binnington to begin the second period in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first period to chase Binnington from the crease, and St. Louis never got back into the game. Hofer has started just one of the Blues' last seven contests, and the 23-year-old doesn't quite seem ready to push for the No. 1 job despite a .913 save percentage over seven outings since the beginning of January.