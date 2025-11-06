Hofer turned aside 15 of 17 shots after replacing Jordan Binnington midway through the second period of Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.

Neither goalie was particularly sharp, but Hofer posted slightly better numbers, although the Blues were already in a 4-0 hole by the time he took over the crease. The 25-year-old netminder has a brutal 5.02 GAA and .836 save percentage to go with a 1-3-0 record in six appearances this season, but he should get the nod Thursday in Buffalo on the second night of a back-to-back.