Hofer stopped 13 of 15 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Hofer wasn't able to pick up a third straight win, as power-play goals by Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele in the first period ended up deciding the game. The 25-year-old Hofer didn't face much traffic in this one, though he kept it close after the early struggles. He's down to 11-10-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 27 appearances. Hofer is well on his way to a career-high workload as he continues to hold down a slight majority of the starts over the last month. The Blues have a back-to-back up next, with a game in Dallas on Friday followed by a home matchup versus the Kings on Saturday, which should allow Hofer and Jordan Binnington to get a start each.