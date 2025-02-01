Hofer allowed five goals on 36 shots in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Hofer ended January on a sour note, giving up four of the five goals in the first period. That meant the Blues never really stood a chance, though they didn't make much of an effort at a comeback, totaling just 19 shots on net for the game. Hofer went 2-3-0 with 17 goals allowed over six outings (five starts) in January, and he's now 10-6-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 19 appearances. Jordan Binnington isn't exactly dominating the crease, but Hofer's inconsistent play makes him a risky option in fantasy. The Blues wrap up this two-game road trip in Utah on Sunday.