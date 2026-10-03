Hofer posted a 25-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Mason McTavish scored early in the first period for the Blues, and Hofer made that goal stand as the game-winner. If there's any chance of Hofer and Jordan Binnington battling for No. 1 minutes, the former has set a strong tone right out of the gate. After steady work with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 46 games in the 2025-26 regular season, Hofer sure looks ready to handle a starter's workload if asked to do so. However, Binnington will get the chance to response as he is scheduled to make the start Saturday in Colorado.