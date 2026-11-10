Hofer will defend the home goal in Tuesday's clash against the Red Wings, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer hasn't received much help from his offense during his current two-game losing skid, where he's posted a .931 save percentage against 58 shots on net. Overall, the 26-year-old backstop has been an effective option for the Blues, as he's compiled a 6-5-1 record, a 2.36 GAA, a shutout and a .919 save percentage over 12 appearances this season. He remains firmly ahead of Jordan Binnington on the depth chart, making Hofer a solid No. 2 goalie option in all fantasy formats moving forward. He'll face a strong bounce-back opportunity Tuesday against the Red Wings.