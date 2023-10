Hofer will get his first start of the season versus the Coyotes at home Thursday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer was 3-1-1 last season in six appearances with the Blues, giving up 17 goals on 179 shots. He spent most of the season with AHL Springfield, going 27-15-4 with a 2.50 GAA and .921 save percentage. Hofer will face the Coyotes, who have scored just five goals in three games this season.