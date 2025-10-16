Hofer stopped 15 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hofer started, but he gave up four goals in the first 24:32 of the game. Jordan Binnington came into the game in the second period, but Hofer returned to the crease in the third and yielded three more tallies. Through two starts, Hofer has had mixed results, allowing a total of nine goals on 51 shots while going 1-1-0. The 25-year-old will stay in the backup role if he can't provide more consistency, though he would be a long shot to challenge Binnington's playing time anyway. It'll likely be Binnington who gets the tough home start versus the Stars on Saturday.