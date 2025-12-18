Hofer stopped all 24 shots he faced in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Jets.

This was Hofer's second win in his last five outings. The 25-year-old made his third straight start Wednesday, and he'll only cede the crease to Jordan Binnington on Thursday versus the Rangers because it's the second half of a back-to-back. Hofer is up to 6-7-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 19 appearances. It's safe to call the Blues' crease contested at this time, and it may be trending toward Hofer taking over the No. 1 job if he gets the nod for games Saturday versus the Panthers and Monday against the Lightning.