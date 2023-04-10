site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Joel Hofer: Promoted to NHL
Hofer was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.
Hofer has stopped 130 of 142 shots in five starts with the Blues this season. He could start in one of the team's final two games of the regular season versus Dallas.
