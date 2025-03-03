Hofer stopped six of nine shots in the first period of Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

He got a bit of a quick hook after one period with the Blues down 3-2. Hofer was spared the loss, as the Blues were able to cover his damage, though Jordan Binnington (nine saves on 12 shots) didn't have a good relief appearance. Hofer remains at 11-7-2 for the season, but his GAA rose from 2.83 to .293 while his save percentage dropped from .902 to .899 over 23 appearances. It's not a good start to the Blues' road trip, which continues with three games in California over the next week (two against Los Angeles, one against Anaheim). Hofer is likely to start one of those games.