Hofer stopped 20 of 25 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh, with the Penguins' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Blues battled to a 2-2 draw through the first period, but the game began to slip away from the visitors when Parker Wotherspoon snapped the puck past Hofer early in the second during a delayed penalty on St. Louis. The 25-year-old netminder was making his first start since Oct. 15 after Jordan Binnington had coughed up five goals in Detroit on Saturday, but Hofer fared no better. Through four appearances (three starts) on the season, Hofer has a brutal 5.80 GAA and .793 save percentage.