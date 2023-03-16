Hofer was recalled from AHL Springfield on Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer was recalled when Jordan Binnington received a two-game suspension for his match penalty versus the Wild on Wednesday. Hofer was 22-14-4 with a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage in AHL action before his recall. He played two games with the Blues last season, going 1-1-0, stopping 44 of 50 shots in a win versus the Sharks and a loss to the Hurricanes. He likely will back up Thomas Greiss for both games.