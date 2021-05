Hofer was called up from AHL Utica on Wednesday.

Hofer will likely sit on the Blues' taxi squad heading into the postseason and shouldn't be expected to see any action. In 10 games with AHL Utica this year, the 20-year-old netminder went 4-6-0 with a .898 save percentage and 3.33 GAA and will likely spend the bulk of the upcoming 2021-22 campaign in the minors.