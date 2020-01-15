Blues' Joel Hofer: Records another WHL victory
Hofer stopped 33 of 37 shots to help WHL Portland to a 9-4 win over Regina on Tuesday.
Hofer, who was recently named Best Goaltender at the 2020 World Junior Championship in helping Canada win the gold medal, has now allowed 11 goals in three games since returning to Portland. Expect the 2018 fourth-rounder (107th overall) to find his game in short order for the Winterhawks. Overall, Hofer has a 22-4 record to go along with a 2.00 GAA and .932 save percentage this season.
