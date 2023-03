Hofer made 25 saves in a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Hofer is 3-0-1 with one shutout and seven goals allowed in four starts this season. He is auditioning for a role with the big club for next season and so far, so good. Hofer may continue to see more ice time than the other Blues' goalies over the next few weeks, and he has the talent to deliver decent starts for a deep fantasy squads.