Hofer will be reassigned to AHL Springfield on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer gave up five goals on 37 shots in a loss to the Stars on Wednesday, which will be his last NHL outing of the season. He went 3-1-1 in six appearances, allowing 17 goals in a solid but unremarkable showing this year. Hofer will likely have a chance to win the backup job in training camp next fall.